    German Silver in the Making

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Team IACH strives to earn the prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge during the Best Leader Competition. Watch as these dedicated Soldiers push their limits and showcase their skills in a series of demanding tasks.
    Creative Commons music by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:47
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Silver in the Making, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

