Team IACH strives to earn the prestigious German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge during the Best Leader Competition. Watch as these dedicated Soldiers push their limits and showcase their skills in a series of demanding tasks.
Creative Commons music by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924924
|VIRIN:
|240513-O-JU906-4914
|Filename:
|DOD_110332340
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Silver in the Making, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT