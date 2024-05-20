Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division assist in building a home with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 23, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924923
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-YN807-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110332339
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week 2024: Habitat for Humanity Construction, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
