We're Not in Kansas Anymore

Experience the intensity of day one at the Best Leader Competition as Irwin Army Community Hospital team members face the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) amidst heat and humidity, a stark contrast to their Kansas training grounds. Hear firsthand from PFC Seth Adkins and SPC Alina Villalobos as they share the unexpected challenges of a different environment.

Music by Scott Buckley, released under CC-BY 4.0