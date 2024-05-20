Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We're Not in Kansas Anymore

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Experience the intensity of day one at the Best Leader Competition as Irwin Army Community Hospital team members face the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) amidst heat and humidity, a stark contrast to their Kansas training grounds. Hear firsthand from PFC Seth Adkins and SPC Alina Villalobos as they share the unexpected challenges of a different environment.
    Music by Scott Buckley, released under CC-BY 4.0

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924922
    VIRIN: 240513-O-JU906-8266
    Filename: DOD_110332338
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, We're Not in Kansas Anymore, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition

    Best Leader Competition 2024

