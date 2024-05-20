Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Holds Interpersonal Violence Exam Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Forensic Healthcare Program Manager, Evangeline Barefoot, RN, explains how training BACH staff to provide medical exams for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault requires the utmost of care, consideration, and comfort.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924912
    VIRIN: 240523-A-AA791-7532
    Filename: DOD_110332182
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    BACH

