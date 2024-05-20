Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Forensic Healthcare Program Manager, Evangeline Barefoot, RN, explains how training BACH staff to provide medical exams for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault requires the utmost of care, consideration, and comfort.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924912
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-AA791-7532
|Filename:
|DOD_110332182
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Holds Interpersonal Violence Exam Training, by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
