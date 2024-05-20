Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen participate in the Freedom Run as part of New York Fleet Week 2024

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen participate in the Freedom Run 2024 during Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2024, May 23, 2024. Fleet Week New York, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924907
    VIRIN: 240523-M-FJ130-1003
    Filename: DOD_110331939
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US

    FWNY24
    FWNY2024

