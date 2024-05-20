U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen participate in the Freedom Run 2024 during Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2024, May 23, 2024. Fleet Week New York, now in its 36th year, is a time-honored celebration of the sea services that brings the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area together with Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Trystan Taft)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924907
|VIRIN:
|240523-M-FJ130-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110331939
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen participate in the Freedom Run as part of New York Fleet Week 2024, by Cpl Trystan Taft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
