USARC E3B at Fort McCoy WI

The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) held the first E3B that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event at Fort McCoy WI from May 5th-17th 2024.



The E3B planning started 8 months ago to coordinate all the support requirements to run the 3 Badges running concurrently. Multiple units provided the 144 personnel needed for logistical support for Admin, Transportation, Medics, Lanes Support and Food Service. Cadre and Support teams arrive at Fort McCoy 3 weeks early to draw equipment, set ups lanes, and perform internal and external validations prior to candidates arrival. E3B staff came from all three U.S. Army components (Active, Reserve and National Guard) to run lanes and provide logistical support.



Over 150 candidates converged on Ft. McCoy to undergo rigorous train-up and testing to try and earn the ESB, EIB, or EFMB. Once all testing was completed, 31 Soldiers emerged as 2024 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks: 17 ESB, 5 EIB, and 9 EFMB.