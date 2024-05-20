Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARC E3B at Fort McCoy WI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) held the first E3B that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event at Fort McCoy WI from May 5th-17th 2024.

    The E3B planning started 8 months ago to coordinate all the support requirements to run the 3 Badges running concurrently. Multiple units provided the 144 personnel needed for logistical support for Admin, Transportation, Medics, Lanes Support and Food Service. Cadre and Support teams arrive at Fort McCoy 3 weeks early to draw equipment, set ups lanes, and perform internal and external validations prior to candidates arrival. E3B staff came from all three U.S. Army components (Active, Reserve and National Guard) to run lanes and provide logistical support.

    Over 150 candidates converged on Ft. McCoy to undergo rigorous train-up and testing to try and earn the ESB, EIB, or EFMB. Once all testing was completed, 31 Soldiers emerged as 2024 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks: 17 ESB, 5 EIB, and 9 EFMB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924904
    VIRIN: 240510-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110331783
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARC E3B at Fort McCoy WI, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    E3B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT