The Nurses of Normandy

Military nurses were saved many lives during WW2. 1LT Marian Charlotte Jones and 1LT Edna Nina Statman both served in the Army Nurse Corps during World War 2. They share their stories of caring for our military men after D-Day in Normandy, France.



Watch their full interviews via the Library of Congress:



Jones: https://www.loc.gov/collections/veterans-history-project-collection/serving-our-voices/world-war-ii/d-day-june-6-1944/d-day-plus-1-plus-2/item/afc2001001.34779/



Statman: https://www.loc.gov/collections/veterans-history-project-collection/serving-our-voices/world-war-ii/d-day-june-6-1944/d-day-plus-1-plus-2/item/afc2001001.91916/