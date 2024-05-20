Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Nurses of Normandy

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Military nurses were saved many lives during WW2. 1LT Marian Charlotte Jones and 1LT Edna Nina Statman both served in the Army Nurse Corps during World War 2. They share their stories of caring for our military men after D-Day in Normandy, France.

    Watch their full interviews via the Library of Congress:

    Jones: https://www.loc.gov/collections/veterans-history-project-collection/serving-our-voices/world-war-ii/d-day-june-6-1944/d-day-plus-1-plus-2/item/afc2001001.34779/

    Statman: https://www.loc.gov/collections/veterans-history-project-collection/serving-our-voices/world-war-ii/d-day-june-6-1944/d-day-plus-1-plus-2/item/afc2001001.91916/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924903
    VIRIN: 240524-O-AY809-3024
    Filename: DOD_110331775
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Normandy
    DDay
    WW2
    army nurses
    DHA
    MHSsocial

