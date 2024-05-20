Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston 2024 Parks and Recreation video

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A brief video that showcases the JB Charleston mission and the Outdoor recreation centers activities, used to help our military personnel relax, rest, and return to the mission at hand.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924900
    VIRIN: 240523-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110331743
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Charleston 2024 Parks and Recreation video, by TSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ODR #JBCharleston #Charleston

