A brief video that showcases the JB Charleston mission and the Outdoor recreation centers activities, used to help our military personnel relax, rest, and return to the mission at hand.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924900
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110331743
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Charleston 2024 Parks and Recreation video, by TSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
