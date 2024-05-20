Erie Harbor North Pier B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924899" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of construction of the Erie Harbor North Pier, Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is having over 1,000 linear feet of the pier repaired or replaced, using sheet pile metal and concrete caps. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)