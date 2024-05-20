B-roll of construction of the Erie Harbor North Pier, Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is having over 1,000 linear feet of the pier repaired or replaced, using sheet pile metal and concrete caps. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924899
|VIRIN:
|240507-A-MC713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110331733
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ERIE, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Erie Harbor North Pier B-Roll, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT