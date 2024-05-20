Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Erie Harbor North Pier B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of construction of the Erie Harbor North Pier, Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is having over 1,000 linear feet of the pier repaired or replaced, using sheet pile metal and concrete caps. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924899
    VIRIN: 240507-A-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_110331733
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ERIE, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Erie Harbor North Pier B-Roll, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Buffalo District
    Presque Isle
    Erie Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT