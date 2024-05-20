Vicenza, Italy - Gran Opening Ceremony for the new Five Guys restaurant in Caserma Ederle, on May 22, 2024.
Interview: Cynthia Owens, S3 Operation
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924898
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-RW430-9058
|Filename:
|DOD_110331720
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll - Five Guys Gran Opening Ceremony, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT