Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Holds a Joint Press Conference with President William Ruto of Kenya

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden holds a joint press conference with President William Ruto of Kenya

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924897
    Filename: DOD_110331689
    Length: 00:30:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Holds a Joint Press Conference with President William Ruto of Kenya, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    President of Kenya
    William Ruto

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT