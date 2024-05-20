Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARC E3B Awards Ceremony at Fort McCoy WI.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command E3B awards ceremony was held at Fort McCoy WI on May 17th, 2024. A total of 158 candidates from all three U.S. Army components (Active, Reserve and National Guard) started the E3B that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event.
    Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve CSM Gregory Betty and Commanding General, Army Reserve Medical Command Brig. Gen Michael L. Yost spoke to the 31 Soldiers (17 ESB, 5 EIB, and 9 EFMB) who emerged as 2024 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks. Brig. Gen. Michael L. Yost, Commanding General Army Reserve Medical Command, present the EFMB top Doc award to Sgt. McCready for achieving the most go’s on all tasks.
    The E3B promotes unity and readiness across the Army Reserve aligning the opportunity for ALL Soldiers the chance to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. https://www.usar.army.mil/E3B/

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:17
    Length: 00:25:55
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    E3B

