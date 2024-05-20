USARC E3B Awards Ceremony at Fort McCoy WI.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Reserve Command E3B awards ceremony was held at Fort McCoy WI on May 17th, 2024. A total of 158 candidates from all three U.S. Army components (Active, Reserve and National Guard) started the E3B that combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event.

Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve CSM Gregory Betty and Commanding General, Army Reserve Medical Command Brig. Gen Michael L. Yost spoke to the 31 Soldiers (17 ESB, 5 EIB, and 9 EFMB) who emerged as 2024 badge recipients having satisfactorily completed all required tasks. Brig. Gen. Michael L. Yost, Commanding General Army Reserve Medical Command, present the EFMB top Doc award to Sgt. McCready for achieving the most go’s on all tasks.

The E3B promotes unity and readiness across the Army Reserve aligning the opportunity for ALL Soldiers the chance to become Experts in their profession and set themselves apart from their peers. https://www.usar.army.mil/E3B/