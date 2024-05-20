Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient Perspective at the 75th Field Hospital

    GERMANY

    05.15.2024

    Video by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Get a peak into the patient perspective in this video -- shot from a first person perspective -- inside the 75th Field Hospital set up in Baumholder Training Center in Germany as part of the DEFENDER 24 exercise.

    TAGS

    medical
    Casualty
    Army
    field hospital
    Army Medicine
    DefenderEurope

