Get a peak into the patient perspective in this video -- shot from a first person perspective -- inside the 75th Field Hospital set up in Baumholder Training Center in Germany as part of the DEFENDER 24 exercise.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924890
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-QL922-6347
|Filename:
|DOD_110331572
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Patient Perspective at the 75th Field Hospital, by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT