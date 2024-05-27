Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 27 May 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, preview the Spouses and Partners Town Hall and the Crawfish Cook-Off. They also discuss Summer Fun activities for Keesler's kids, the upcoming Hurricane Preparedness Town Halls, and peak PCS season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 924888
    VIRIN: 240523-F-PI774-5193
    Filename: DOD_110331557
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 27 May 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT