Keesler News 27 May 2024

SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, preview the Spouses and Partners Town Hall and the Crawfish Cook-Off. They also discuss Summer Fun activities for Keesler's kids, the upcoming Hurricane Preparedness Town Halls, and peak PCS season.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|924888
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-PI774-5193
|Filename:
|DOD_110331557
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
