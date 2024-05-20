101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers compete in the Week of the Eagles boxing tournament championship finals on Fort Campbell, Ky., May 22, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924885
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-MF602-5360
|Filename:
|DOD_110331462
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st WoE Boxing Championship Broll Package, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT