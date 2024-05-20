Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st WoE Boxing Championship Broll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers compete in the Week of the Eagles boxing tournament championship finals on Fort Campbell, Ky., May 22, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924885
    VIRIN: 240522-A-MF602-5360
    Filename: DOD_110331462
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st WoE Boxing Championship Broll Package, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    boxing
    WoE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT