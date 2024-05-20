Coast Guard rescues 6, searches for 2 after vessel sinks near Bahamas

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward-deployed to Great Inagua rescues crew members from the sunken 90-foot schooner De Gallant approximately 20 miles north of Great Inagua, May 21, 2024. The rescue crew hoisted six mariners who had escaped their sinking vessel after a storm caused the vessel to take on water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 14:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924883
|VIRIN:
|240521-G-G0107-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110331331
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT