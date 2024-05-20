Coast Guard rescues 6, searches for 2 after vessel sinks near Bahamas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward-deployed to Great Inagua rescues crew members from the sunken 90-foot schooner De Gallant approximately 20 miles north of Great Inagua, May 21, 2024. The rescue crew hoisted six mariners who had escaped their sinking vessel after a storm caused the vessel to take on water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)