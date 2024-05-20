Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 6, searches for 2 after vessel sinks near Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    05.21.2024

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward-deployed to Great Inagua rescues crew members from the sunken 90-foot schooner De Gallant approximately 20 miles north of Great Inagua, May 21, 2024. The rescue crew hoisted six mariners who had escaped their sinking vessel after a storm caused the vessel to take on water. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924883
    VIRIN: 240521-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_110331331
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: BS

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    rescue
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Great Inagua
    De Gallant

