    The Coca-Cola 600: NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs from Joe Gibbs Racing speaks on the significance of NASCAR’s historic Coca-Cola 600, which has been held on Memorial Day weekend for 65 years at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, N.C. This video contains b-roll courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway. (DoD video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander C. Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 13:44
    Location: NC, US

    DoD
    NASCAR
    Coca-Cola 600
    Joe Gibbs Racing
    Ty Gibbs

