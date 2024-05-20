Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the ultimate football tournament during Week of the Eagles, May 22, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky.
First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Lu)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924881
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-sb007-5994
|Filename:
|DOD_110331295
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ultimate Football Tournament Week of the Eagles 2024, by PFC James Lu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
