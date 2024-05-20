Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ultimate Football Tournament Week of the Eagles 2024

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Pfc. James Lu 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the ultimate football tournament during Week of the Eagles, May 22, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky.
    First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. James Lu)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924881
    VIRIN: 240522-A-sb007-5994
    Filename: DOD_110331295
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Ultimate Football Tournament Week of the Eagles 2024, by PFC James Lu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WoE24

