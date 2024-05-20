Slideshow remembering National Nurses Week at Walter Reed, May 23, 2024. This year's theme, "Nurses Make the Difference," honors the incredible nurses who embody the spirit of compassion and care in every health care setting. (DOD Video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 12:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|924873
|VIRIN:
|240523-N-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110331111
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Walter Reed's 2024 National Nurses Week Recap, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT