    Walter Reed's 2024 National Nurses Week Recap

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Slideshow remembering National Nurses Week at Walter Reed, May 23, 2024. This year's theme, "Nurses Make the Difference," honors the incredible nurses who embody the spirit of compassion and care in every health care setting. (DOD Video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 12:54
    Location: MD, US

