    Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Mental Health Awareness

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since its inception in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been a cornerstone of addressing the challenges faced by millions of Americans living with mental health conditions.

    We sat down with VTNG Psychological Health Coordinator, Jordan Imhoff, to talk about some concerns he sees and some tips on how to notice and manage your mental health.

    Want more? Visit www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 12:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 924853
    VIRIN: 240410-D-LT548-2752
    Filename: DOD_110331038
    Length: 00:37:35
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US

