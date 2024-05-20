May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since its inception in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been a cornerstone of addressing the challenges faced by millions of Americans living with mental health conditions.
We sat down with VTNG Psychological Health Coordinator, Jordan Imhoff, to talk about some concerns he sees and some tips on how to notice and manage your mental health.
Want more? Visit www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
This work, Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Mental Health Awareness, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS
