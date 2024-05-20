Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots | Mental Health Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since its inception in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month has been a cornerstone of addressing the challenges faced by millions of Americans living with mental health conditions.



We sat down with VTNG Psychological Health Coordinator, Jordan Imhoff, to talk about some concerns he sees and some tips on how to notice and manage your mental health.



