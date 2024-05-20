Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden and the First Lady Greet President Ruto and First Lady Ruto of Kenya

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and the First Lady Greet President Ruto and First Lady Ruto of Kenya.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 12:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924851
    Filename: DOD_110330970
    Length: 00:29:45
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and the First Lady Greet President Ruto and First Lady Ruto of Kenya, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joe Biden
    President Ruto

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT