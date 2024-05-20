Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    375th AMW Warrior Challenge 2024

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack and Senior Airman Madeline Baisey

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 375th Air Mobility Wing participate in the first Warrior Challenge on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 9, 2024. The Warrior Challenge was a set of tests for teams to incorporate Multi Ready Airman objectives while creating an opportunity for scenarios to measure decision making processes, situation assessments as well as quick, effective resolution application. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey and Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924840
    VIRIN: 240509-F-PX896-1001
    Filename: DOD_110330746
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US

    challenge
    Combat Readines
    Multi Ready Airmen

