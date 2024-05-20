375th AMW Warrior Challenge 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 375th Air Mobility Wing participate in the first Warrior Challenge on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 9, 2024. The Warrior Challenge was a set of tests for teams to incorporate Multi Ready Airman objectives while creating an opportunity for scenarios to measure decision making processes, situation assessments as well as quick, effective resolution application. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey and Senior Airman Violette Hosack)