Airmen from the 375th Air Mobility Wing participate in the first Warrior Challenge on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 9, 2024. The Warrior Challenge was a set of tests for teams to incorporate Multi Ready Airman objectives while creating an opportunity for scenarios to measure decision making processes, situation assessments as well as quick, effective resolution application. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey and Senior Airman Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
This work, 375th AMW Warrior Challenge 2024, by SrA Violette Hosack and SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
