The Coca-Cola 600: A Salute to Service

NASCAR Drivers Ty Gibbs and Michael McDowell, and Joe Gibbs Racing staff speak on the significance of NASCAR’s historic Coca-Cola 600, which has been held on Memorial Day weekend for 65 years at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, N.C. This video contains b-roll courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway. (DoD video by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander C. Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924837
|VIRIN:
|240522-D-PM193-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110330737
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
