    U.S. conducts field hospital exercise in Baumholder (Defender 24)

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Soldiers with 30th Medical Brigade constructed a field hospital in Baumholder Airfield as part of a hospital exercise, or HOSPEX. The HOSPEX is part of a larger multinational exercise called Defender 24, which aims to bolster U.S. troop readiness and deployability in Europe. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 924827
    VIRIN: 240517-D-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110330580
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

    This work, U.S. conducts field hospital exercise in Baumholder (Defender 24), by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    30th Medical Brigade
    HOSPEX
    StongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

