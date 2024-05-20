U.S. Soldiers with 30th Medical Brigade constructed a field hospital in Baumholder Airfield as part of a hospital exercise, or HOSPEX. The HOSPEX is part of a larger multinational exercise called Defender 24, which aims to bolster U.S. troop readiness and deployability in Europe. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|924827
|VIRIN:
|240517-D-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110330580
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. conducts field hospital exercise in Baumholder (Defender 24), by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
