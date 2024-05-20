Vicenza, Italy - In Caserma Ederle was conducted a Gran Opening Ceremony for the new restaurant Five Guys, on May 22. (Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)
Interview: Cynthia Owens, S3 Operation
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 09:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924825
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-RW430-1358
|Filename:
|DOD_110330537
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clean copy- Five Guys Gran Opening Ceremony, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT