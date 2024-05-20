Black Sea Defense and Aerospace 2024: Day One B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) opening day in Bucharest, Romania, May 22, 2024. BSDA is an international tri-service exhibition for defense, aerospace and security and provides a platform for exhibitors, visitors, and military delegations to display and interact with equipment and systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)