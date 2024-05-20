Black Sea Defense and Aerospace 2024: Day One B-roll

B-roll of Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) opening day in Bucharest, Romania, May 22, 2024. BSDA is an international tri-service exhibition for defense, aerospace and security and provides a platform for exhibitors, visitors, and military delegations to display and interact with equipment and systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924822
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-JR370-4645
|Filename:
|DOD_110330518
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
