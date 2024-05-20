Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Sea Defense and Aerospace 2024: Day One B-roll

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    05.22.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-roll of Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) opening day in Bucharest, Romania, May 22, 2024. BSDA is an international tri-service exhibition for defense, aerospace and security and provides a platform for exhibitors, visitors, and military delegations to display and interact with equipment and systems. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924822
    VIRIN: 240522-A-JR370-4645
    Filename: DOD_110330518
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Sea Defense and Aerospace 2024: Day One B-roll, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentofDefense(DoD)
    BlackSeaDefenseandAerospace

