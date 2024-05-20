Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BSDA 2024: Forging Stronger Allied Defense Capabilities

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    05.22.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The opening day of the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) exhibition is held at Bucharest, Romania, May 22, 2024. BSDA offers a venue for exhibitors, visitors, and military delegations to showcase and interact with equipment and systems. (U.S. video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924821
    VIRIN: 240522-A-JR370-5643
    Filename: DOD_110330492
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSDA 2024: Forging Stronger Allied Defense Capabilities, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentofDefense(DoD)
    BlackSeaDefenseandAerospace

