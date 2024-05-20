The opening day of the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) exhibition is held at Bucharest, Romania, May 22, 2024. BSDA offers a venue for exhibitors, visitors, and military delegations to showcase and interact with equipment and systems. (U.S. video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924821
|VIRIN:
|240522-A-JR370-5643
|Filename:
|DOD_110330492
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BSDA 2024: Forging Stronger Allied Defense Capabilities, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
