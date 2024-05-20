Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infocus- Five Guys Gran Opening

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    Vicenza, Italy - A ribbon cutting for the new restaurant in Caserma Ederle Military Base, on May 22. (Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 09:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924820
    VIRIN: 240522-A-RW430-8014
    Filename: DOD_110330469
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infocus- Five Guys Gran Opening, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    AFN
    Ribbon cutting
    Vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    Five Guys

