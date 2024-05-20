Week of the Eagles 2024 Best Mechanic Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the Week of the Eagles 2024 Best Mechanic Team at Fort Campbell, Ky., on May 22, 2024. First held in 1974, Week of the Eagles honors the legacy and heritage of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and involves both Veterans and current Soldiers of the Division taking part in ceremonies, Soldier competitions and sporting events. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)