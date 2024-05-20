Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 62- Language Day & Airmen Leadership School Graduation

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood, Russ Howard, Airman 1st Class Madison Collier and Cpl. Jessica Roeder

    17th Training Wing

    The Presidio of Monterey celebrates Language Day and the Goodfellow Air Force Base Airman Leadership School graduates Class 24-D.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924818
    VIRIN: 240522-F-EP494-8275
    Filename: DOD_110330419
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Presidio of Monterey
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Airman Leadership School graduation

