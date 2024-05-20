INTERVIEW: US Army 1st Lt. Sansone discusses his role at African Lion 2024

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Anthony Sansone, executive officer, 909th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), discusses his role in exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in an interview, Damongo, Ghana, May 21, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Rickey Grider)
Shot List
(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Name Rank Job
(17:35) MEDIUM SHOT: What his team has been doing in Africa
(32:31) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses being in Ghana for the first time
(37:39) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses the overall experience of being in Ghana
(1:07:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses working with international partners
(1:55:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Advice for future participants in African Lion
(2:23:35) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses correlation between their civilian careers
(2:59:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Closing thoughts
|05.21.2024
|05.23.2024 11:02
|Interviews
|924817
|240521-A-MU519-2003
|DOD_110330392
|00:03:07
|DAMONGO, GH
|0
|0
