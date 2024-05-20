Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERVIEW: US Army 1st Lt. Sansone discusses his role at African Lion 2024

    DAMONGO, GHANA

    05.21.2024

    Video by Capt. Rickey Grider 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Anthony Sansone, executive officer, 909th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment (FRSD), discusses his role in exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in an interview, Damongo, Ghana, May 21, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Rickey Grider)

    Shot List
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Name Rank Job
    (17:35) MEDIUM SHOT: What his team has been doing in Africa
    (32:31) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses being in Ghana for the first time
    (37:39) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses the overall experience of being in Ghana
    (1:07:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses working with international partners
    (1:55:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Advice for future participants in African Lion
    (2:23:35) MEDIUM SHOT: Discusses correlation between their civilian careers
    (2:59:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Closing thoughts

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 11:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924817
    VIRIN: 240521-A-MU519-2003
    Filename: DOD_110330392
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: DAMONGO, GH

    Ghana Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    909th FRSD

