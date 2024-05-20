Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Eurofighters patrol the Baltic skies from Latvia - mastersubs - 23 May 2024

    LIELVARDE AIR FORCE BASE, LATVIA

    04.17.2024

    Video by Valentina Cala 

    Natochannel           

    For the first time, jets assigned to NATO’s Air Policing mission are flying out of Latvia.
    A detachment of German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons are currently based at Lielvarde Air Base, where they’re tasked with ensuring the safety and security of the airspace over and around Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
    NATO aircraft assigned to the Baltic Air Policing mission regularly intercept Russian aircraft when they don’t use transponders to identify themselves or fail to respond to hails from air traffic controllers, meaning they appear on radar simply as an unidentified contact.
    The Baltic Air Policing mission is led from Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania, where the Spanish and Portuguese Air Forces currently have fighters deployed. An additional nation usually covers the Baltic Sea from Ämari Air Base in Estonia, but fighters are temporarily stationed in Latvia while the Estonian Air Force improves the runway.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 08:55
    Location: LIELVARDE AIR FORCE BASE, LV

