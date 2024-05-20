US Army, Marine civil affairs discuss medical civic action program in Ghana at African Lion 2024

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jennifer Stachura, civil affairs team leader, 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, and U.S. Marine Capt. Erinayo Soniregun, civil affairs officer, 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, discuss the importance of a medical civic action program held during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 15, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. AL24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)
Broll by U.S. Army Capt. Rickey Grider
Broll by U.S. Army Spc. Cade Castillo
Photos by U.S. Army Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher
|05.23.2024
|05.23.2024 08:34
|Package
|924807
|240523-A-SD031-9766
|DOD_110330311
|00:01:29
|TAMALE, GH
|FORT STORY, VA, US
|MIAMI, FL, US
|1
|1
