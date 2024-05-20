Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army, Marine civil affairs discuss medical civic action program in Ghana at African Lion 2024

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.23.2024

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jennifer Stachura, civil affairs team leader, 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, and U.S. Marine Capt. Erinayo Soniregun, civil affairs officer, 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, discuss the importance of a medical civic action program held during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 15, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. AL24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)

    Content used:
    Broll by U.S. Army Capt. Rickey Grider
    Broll by U.S. Army Spc. Cade Castillo
    Photos by U.S. Army Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 08:34
    Category: Package
    Location: TAMALE, GH
    Hometown: FORT STORY, VA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army, Marine civil affairs discuss medical civic action program in Ghana at African Lion 2024, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDCAP
    4th Civil Affairs Group
    AfricanLion
    437th Civil Affairs Battalion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

