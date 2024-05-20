Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples InFocus - Armed Forces Olympics

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    InFocus highlighting the 2024 MWR Armed Forces Olympics at Carney Park in Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 06:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924796
    VIRIN: 240517-N-EB640-4171
    Filename: DOD_110330157
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus - Armed Forces Olympics, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Video
    Armed Forces
    MWR
    Olympics

