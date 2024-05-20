Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2024

    Video by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 13. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 05:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924794
    VIRIN: 240513-N-HT008-9869
    PIN: 1028
    Filename: DOD_110330143
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea, by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ddg #114 #RAs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT