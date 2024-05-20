CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: Mark 19 Range

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, 4th Marine Brigade, conduct a Mark 19 grenade launcher live-fire range in Lampung, Indonesia during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24, May 14, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 04:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924786
|VIRIN:
|240514-M-PO838-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110330011
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
