3rd LCT conducts bilateral infantry classes with Philippine Marines

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 8, conduct bilateral infantry-based classes during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 20, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 05:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924774
|VIRIN:
|240520-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329850
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
