U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Indonesian Marines assigned to 9th Infantry Battalion, 4th Marine Brigade, participate in jungle survival training during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 16, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 03:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924770
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-HP224-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329820
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CARAT Indonesia 24 B-Roll: Jungle Survival, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
