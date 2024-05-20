N.E.E.D.S. (New, Expecting, Experienced, Dad's Seminar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Thursday, May 16th, 2024 the Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center held a new, expecting, and experienced dad's seminar at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo community education center. The Fleet and Family Support Center specializes in providing resources and assistance to service members and their families by offering classes, seminars, and counselling. (U.S. Navy Caption by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Thomas.)