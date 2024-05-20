Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    N.E.E.D.S. (New, Expecting, Experienced, Dad's Seminar

    JAPAN

    05.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zackery Thomas 

    AFN Sasebo

    On Thursday, May 16th, 2024 the Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center held a new, expecting, and experienced dad's seminar at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo community education center. The Fleet and Family Support Center specializes in providing resources and assistance to service members and their families by offering classes, seminars, and counselling. (U.S. Navy Caption by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Thomas.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 00:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 924757
    VIRIN: 240516-N-CZ009-4277
    Filename: DOD_110329614
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

