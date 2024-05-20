U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, splash from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LDS 49) to conduct a waterborne gunnery live-fire range during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Oyster Bay, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle and Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 22:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924751
|VIRIN:
|240512-M-PO838-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329458
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|OYSTER BAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 24: Turning Tides, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT