Senate Subcommittee Hears Testimony on Atomic Energy, Nuclear Weapons

A Senate armed services subcommittee hears testimony about the Department of Energy’s atomic energy defense and the Defense Department’s nuclear weapons programs. Testifying before the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces are: Jill M. Hruby, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; William White, senior advisor for environmental management at the Department of Energy; Navy Adm. William J. Houston, deputy administrator for the Office of Naval Reactors at the National Nuclear Security Administration; Marvin L. Adams; deputy administrator for defense programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration; Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command; and Navy Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., director for strategic systems programs in the Department of the Navy.