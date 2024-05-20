Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Subcommittee Hears Testimony on Atomic Energy, Nuclear Weapons

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    A Senate armed services subcommittee hears testimony about the Department of Energy’s atomic energy defense and the Defense Department’s nuclear weapons programs. Testifying before the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces are: Jill M. Hruby, administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; William White, senior advisor for environmental management at the Department of Energy; Navy Adm. William J. Houston, deputy administrator for the Office of Naval Reactors at the National Nuclear Security Administration; Marvin L. Adams; deputy administrator for defense programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration; Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command; and Navy Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., director for strategic systems programs in the Department of the Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 22:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924749
    Filename: DOD_110329405
    Length: 01:09:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Subcommittee Hears Testimony on Atomic Energy, Nuclear Weapons, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
