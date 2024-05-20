U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing hear about the various experiences from Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen within the wing at Kunsan Air Base, May 21, 2024. The panel was in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 21:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|924741
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-HB474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329329
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAPIH Month Panel 2024, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
