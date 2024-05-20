Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPIH Month Panel 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing hear about the various experiences from Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen within the wing at Kunsan Air Base, May 21, 2024. The panel was in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 21:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 924741
    VIRIN: 240522-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329329
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPIH Month Panel 2024, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    panel
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Kunsan AB
    AFN Kunsan
    AAPIH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT