AAPIH Month Panel 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924741" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing hear about the various experiences from Asian American and Pacific Islander Airmen within the wing at Kunsan Air Base, May 21, 2024. The panel was in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)