Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student at the University of Maryland Global Campus, hold a graduation ceremony at Camp Humphreys

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Gregory Fowler, the President of the University of Maryland Global Campus, hosts a celebration for military members getting their Associates, Bachelors, and Masters degree at the Morning Calm Center at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 22, 2024. Mr. Fowler talked about the struggle and high achievement of the students being able to study in college while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924739
    VIRIN: 240422-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329313
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student at the University of Maryland Global Campus, hold a graduation ceremony at Camp Humphreys, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Graduation
    Maryland
    Humphreys
    Global Campus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT