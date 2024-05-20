Student at the University of Maryland Global Campus, hold a graduation ceremony at Camp Humphreys

Gregory Fowler, the President of the University of Maryland Global Campus, hosts a celebration for military members getting their Associates, Bachelors, and Masters degree at the Morning Calm Center at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 22, 2024. Mr. Fowler talked about the struggle and high achievement of the students being able to study in college while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
