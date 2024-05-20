Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 05-May 11 B-Roll

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240510-N-CV021-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 10, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea the Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericson (T-AO-194) in the South China Sea, May 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924738
    VIRIN: 240510-N-CV021-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329308
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

