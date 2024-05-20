240510-N-CV021-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 10, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea the Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericson (T-AO-194) in the South China Sea, May 10. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 20:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924738
|VIRIN:
|240510-N-CV021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329308
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, May 05-May 11 B-Roll, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
