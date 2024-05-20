Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charles Chong Donates Life’s Work to USFK Archives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    AFN Humphreys

    Charles Chong, Oriental Press CEO, donates bound volumes of his life’s work to the United States Forces Korea Archives and History Office in a gifting ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 20, 2024. Mr. Chong witnessed the events of the Korean War as a child, and as an adult philanthropically produced The Morning Calm, Crimson Sky, The Seoul Survivor, and many other publications for the U.S. military to say thank you for their partnership over the decades. His work spans over 38 years of publications. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924736
    VIRIN: 240523-A-OW819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329301
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charles Chong Donates Life’s Work to USFK Archives, by SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Community Outreach

    TAGS

    books
    donation
    USFK
    Archives
    Charles Chong
    Oriental Press

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT