Charles Chong Donates Life’s Work to USFK Archives

Charles Chong, Oriental Press CEO, donates bound volumes of his life’s work to the United States Forces Korea Archives and History Office in a gifting ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 20, 2024. Mr. Chong witnessed the events of the Korean War as a child, and as an adult philanthropically produced The Morning Calm, Crimson Sky, The Seoul Survivor, and many other publications for the U.S. military to say thank you for their partnership over the decades. His work spans over 38 years of publications. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)