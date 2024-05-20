USAG Humphreys hosts 2024 Spring Fest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924735" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brian Ermatinger, community activities coordinator for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, speaks about the 2024 Spring Fest held at Millet Gate on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 18, 2024. The event provided activities to include concerts, bumper cars, and rock climbing, which brought South Korea and the U.S. closer together in celebration of the alliance.