    USAG Humphreys hosts 2024 Spring Fest

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.18.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Brian Ermatinger, community activities coordinator for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, speaks about the 2024 Spring Fest held at Millet Gate on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 18, 2024. The event provided activities to include concerts, bumper cars, and rock climbing, which brought South Korea and the U.S. closer together in celebration of the alliance.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924735
    VIRIN: 240518-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329285
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    festival
    alliance
    ROKA
    Humphreys MWR
    millet gate
    Spring Fest 2024

