Brian Ermatinger, community activities coordinator for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, speaks about the 2024 Spring Fest held at Millet Gate on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 18, 2024. The event provided activities to include concerts, bumper cars, and rock climbing, which brought South Korea and the U.S. closer together in celebration of the alliance.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 21:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924735
|VIRIN:
|240518-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110329285
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys hosts 2024 Spring Fest, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
