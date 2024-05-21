Pacific News: May 21, 2024

On this Pacific News: Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing on Yokota Air Base celebrate Police week; US Navy and US Marines Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians work along side Philippine Navy Special Operations Command to conduct the first dive and demolition training outside of the continental US; US Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing perform mass casualty response training during Beverly Herd 24-1 on Osan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 20:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|924732
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-XP917-9486
|Filename:
|DOD_110329241
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
