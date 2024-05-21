Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: May 21, 2024

    JAPAN

    05.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing on Yokota Air Base celebrate Police week; US Navy and US Marines Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians work along side Philippine Navy Special Operations Command to conduct the first dive and demolition training outside of the continental US; US Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing perform mass casualty response training during Beverly Herd 24-1 on Osan Air Base.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 20:03
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: May 21, 2024, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM

