Pacific News: May 21, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924732" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: Members of the 374th Security Forces Squadron and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing on Yokota Air Base celebrate Police week; US Navy and US Marines Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians work along side Philippine Navy Special Operations Command to conduct the first dive and demolition training outside of the continental US; US Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing perform mass casualty response training during Beverly Herd 24-1 on Osan Air Base.