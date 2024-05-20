Madigan Army Medical Center GME Capstone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army medical officers completing their residency at Madigan Army Medical Center participate in a Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 17, 2024. The GME Capstone event, hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, is a five-day exercise undergone by graduating resident physicians that tests various tactical and medical skills in a simulated combat environment. This training provides graduates with valuable hands-on experience in a field setting to prepare them for operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)