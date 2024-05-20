Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madigan Army Medical Center GME Capstone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army medical officers completing their residency at Madigan Army Medical Center participate in a Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 17, 2024. The GME Capstone event, hosted by Madigan Army Medical Center, is a five-day exercise undergone by graduating resident physicians that tests various tactical and medical skills in a simulated combat environment. This training provides graduates with valuable hands-on experience in a field setting to prepare them for operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hunter Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 01:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924731
    VIRIN: 240517-A-CK914-7890
    Filename: DOD_110329223
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center GME Capstone, by PFC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    ICORPS
    Medical Readiness
    Madigan
    GME Capstone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT