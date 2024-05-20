video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nancy Hodgekiss, the president of the LA Military Charitable Fund, discusses the LA Scholarship at LA ScholarShop at Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, May 9, 2024. Individuals with base access can donate to the LA ScholarShop, the proceeds support scholarships for dependents of all military branches and components, including Department of Defense civilians. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)