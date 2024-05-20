Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Scholarshop

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Nancy Hodgekiss, the president of the LA Military Charitable Fund, discusses the LA Scholarship at LA ScholarShop at Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, May 9, 2024. Individuals with base access can donate to the LA ScholarShop, the proceeds support scholarships for dependents of all military branches and components, including Department of Defense civilians. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 19:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924730
    VIRIN: 240510-A-HP252-1001
    Filename: DOD_110329178
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Public Affairs
    Thrift Shop
    Los Angeles AFB
    222 Broadcast Operations Detachment
    63rd Readiness Division
    LA Scholarshop
    LA Scholarship

