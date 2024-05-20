Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New England Civil Engineers Test Skills in Regional Field Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Multi-capable Airmen from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island Air National Guard Wings, test defensive fighting positions, CBRN response, explosive ordnance disposal, expedient construction, attack preparation and response maneuvers during a regional field training exercise May 11-17, 2024, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) enhances Air Force civil engineer units with specialized capabilities, allowing them to be rapidly deployable for emergency engineering support for aircraft and personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.22.2024 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924702
    VIRIN: 240520-Z-TW741-2001
    Filename: DOD_110328764
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England Civil Engineers Test Skills in Regional Field Training Exercise, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    143rd Airlift Wing
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT