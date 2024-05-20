Multi-capable Airmen from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island Air National Guard Wings, test defensive fighting positions, CBRN response, explosive ordnance disposal, expedient construction, attack preparation and response maneuvers during a regional field training exercise May 11-17, 2024, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) enhances Air Force civil engineer units with specialized capabilities, allowing them to be rapidly deployable for emergency engineering support for aircraft and personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2024 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924702
|VIRIN:
|240520-Z-TW741-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110328764
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New England Civil Engineers Test Skills in Regional Field Training Exercise, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
