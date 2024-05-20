New England Civil Engineers Test Skills in Regional Field Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multi-capable Airmen from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island Air National Guard Wings, test defensive fighting positions, CBRN response, explosive ordnance disposal, expedient construction, attack preparation and response maneuvers during a regional field training exercise May 11-17, 2024, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Prime BEEF (Base Engineer Emergency Force) enhances Air Force civil engineer units with specialized capabilities, allowing them to be rapidly deployable for emergency engineering support for aircraft and personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)